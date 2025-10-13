Andhra Pradesh's Vision: A Top Asian Tourist Destination by 2030
Andhra Pradesh aims to become a leading tourist hub in Asia by 2030. Tourism Minister K Durgesh plans to present the state's vision at a national meeting in Udaipur. Emphasis will be on attracting investment, enhancing destinations, and securing incentives as outlined in the Union Budget 2025–26.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 13-10-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 20:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister K Durgesh announced the state's ambition to rank among Asia's top tourist destinations by 2030.
The minister will convey this vision at the upcoming National Mission meeting in Udaipur, chaired by Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, on October 14-15.
Durgesh will advocate for policies promoting investment and development in tourism, aiming to raise tourist destinations to international standards and boost local economic growth.
- READ MORE ON:
- Andhra Pradesh
- tourism
- Asia
- destination
- investment
- Durgesh
- incentives
- Udaipur
- growth
- projects
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh's New Investment Blueprint: A Gateway to Global Investors
Investment Fraud Uncovered: Adviser Arrested in Multi-Crore Scam
Navigating Inflation: The Tide Turning Against Fixed Income Investments
Algeria Taps Saudi Investment in $5.4 Billion Energy Deal
IFAD Vice President Urges Global Investment in Community-Driven Innovation