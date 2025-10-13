Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Vision: A Top Asian Tourist Destination by 2030

Andhra Pradesh aims to become a leading tourist hub in Asia by 2030. Tourism Minister K Durgesh plans to present the state's vision at a national meeting in Udaipur. Emphasis will be on attracting investment, enhancing destinations, and securing incentives as outlined in the Union Budget 2025–26.

Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister K Durgesh announced the state's ambition to rank among Asia's top tourist destinations by 2030.

The minister will convey this vision at the upcoming National Mission meeting in Udaipur, chaired by Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, on October 14-15.

Durgesh will advocate for policies promoting investment and development in tourism, aiming to raise tourist destinations to international standards and boost local economic growth.

