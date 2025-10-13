Trafalgar Square's Diwali Festival: A Celebration of Unity in London
London's Trafalgar Square hosted Diwali on the Square, an event attracting hundreds to celebrate the Hindu festival with music, dance, and cultural activities. London Mayor Sadiq Khan highlighted the festival's unifying spirit amidst global divisions. The event symbolized London’s diversity and strengthened India-UK ties.
The iconic Trafalgar Square in London became a vibrant hub of culture and unity as the annual Diwali on the Square celebration unfolded over the weekend. Drawing hundreds of visitors, the festival featured Indian music, dance, and traditional activities like sari tying, yoga, and henna, all under the theme 'Educate, Illuminate, Celebrate.'
Proclaiming the significance of the Diwali festivities, Mayor Sadiq Khan emphasized their role in exemplifying London's diversity and unity. He celebrated the city's multicultural identity and urged the public to rebuff divisive forces exploiting religious differences across the globe.
Supported by various partner organizations including Chinmaya Mission UK and corporate sponsors, the event underscored the deeper meaning of Diwali and the strong India-UK relationship. London's blend of cultures and the event's inclusive nature were hailed as a testament to the city's global reach and harmonious living.
