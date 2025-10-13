Jashodaben Visits Mahakaleshwar: A Spiritual Journey
Jashodaben, wife of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, to offer prayers. Accompanied by family, she performed rituals led by temple priest Bharat Guru. Her visit was closely monitored by police and temple security personnel.
On Monday, Jashodaben, the wife of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was seen offering prayers at the renowned Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.
Accompanied by individuals believed to be her family, Jashodaben paid her respects to Lord Mahakal from the Nandi Hall, located outside the temple's main sanctum.
Her visit, guided by temple priest Bharat Guru, and overseen by Assistant Administrator Himanshu Carpenter, was marked by heightened security. A large contingent of police and temple security personnel ensured her safety.
