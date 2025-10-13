Odisha Empowers Elderly Pilgrims with a New Digital Platform

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi unveiled a digital platform aimed at facilitating the registration of 'Habisyalis', elderly women visiting Puri for penance during the sacred month of Kartik. The platform is designed to ensure their access to essential services, including food, lodging, healthcare, and emergency assistance.

This year, the Odisha government plans to accommodate approximately 2,500 'Habisyalis', investing Rs 3.3 crore in improved facilities. This marks an increase of Rs 70 lakh compared to the previous year, highlighting the government's commitment to enhancing the well-being of these pilgrims.

In addition to the platform launch, Chief Minister Majhi participated in a seminar on the National Education Policy-2020 at the Central Sanskrit University, where he highlighted NEP-2020's role in bridging traditional Indian knowledge with modern educational advancements.