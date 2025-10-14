Left Menu

The Battle for Bhojpuri and Bhikhari Thakur's Legacy: A Cultural Debate in Bihar

The rising demands for Bhojpuri to be granted official language status and folk artist Bhikhari Thakur to receive a posthumous Bharat Ratna are shaping public discourse in Bihar's Shahabad region. With assembly elections approaching, political leaders are urged to recognize the cultural importance of these issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-10-2025 09:29 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 09:29 IST
Amid the approaching assembly elections, the Shahabad region of Bihar is witnessing a cultural and political debate over granting Bhojpuri official language status and posthumously awarding the Bharat Ratna to Bhikhari Thakur, a legendary folk artist. These demands are gaining traction among local leaders and the public.

Bhojpuri, a dialect deeply embedded in Bihar's districts, and Thakur's influential works like Bidesiya are central to the region's identity. Despite the widespread popularity of Bhojpuri and Thakur's contributions, political leaders at both state and national levels have been criticized for their silence on the matter.

Supporters argue that recognizing Bhojpuri in the Constitution's Eighth Schedule and honoring Thakur would not only pay homage to the region's rich cultural heritage but also address the linguistic and cultural aspirations of its people. The outcome of these demands remains a focal point as the assembly elections draw near.

