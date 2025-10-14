Cyprus' Feline Frenzy: Tackling the Island's Cat Conundrum

In Cyprus, cats are more than just pets—they're a long-standing part of the cultural fabric. However, the island now grapples with an overpopulation issue, with estimates suggesting one cat for every resident.

The island's sterilization program, criticized for its limited scope and funding, is set for an increase from 100,000 to 300,000 euros annually. This move comes alongside calls for a cohesive plan that involves private clinics, governmental bodies, and conservation groups working in tandem.

Officials like Environment Commissioner Antonia Theodosiou and Veterinary Association President Demetris Epaminondas emphasize the need for a unified effort to control the feline population, suggesting a more strategic approach that includes a smartphone application for identifying cat concentration areas.