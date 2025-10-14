Left Menu

Cyprus' Feline Frenzy: Tackling the Island's Cat Conundrum

Cyprus faces a significant overpopulation of cats, with one cat for each human resident. The island's current sterilization program is underfunded, prompting officials to increase the budget. However, experts argue for a comprehensive plan involving private clinics and communities to effectively manage the feral population.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nicosia | Updated: 14-10-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 11:23 IST
Cyprus' Feline Frenzy: Tackling the Island's Cat Conundrum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Cyprus

In Cyprus, cats are more than just pets—they're a long-standing part of the cultural fabric. However, the island now grapples with an overpopulation issue, with estimates suggesting one cat for every resident.

The island's sterilization program, criticized for its limited scope and funding, is set for an increase from 100,000 to 300,000 euros annually. This move comes alongside calls for a cohesive plan that involves private clinics, governmental bodies, and conservation groups working in tandem.

Officials like Environment Commissioner Antonia Theodosiou and Veterinary Association President Demetris Epaminondas emphasize the need for a unified effort to control the feline population, suggesting a more strategic approach that includes a smartphone application for identifying cat concentration areas.

TRENDING

1
Freight Fright: U.S.-China Port Fee Showdown Escalates Trade War

Freight Fright: U.S.-China Port Fee Showdown Escalates Trade War

 Global
2
Google's Ambitious $15 Billion AI Hub Investment in Visakhapatnam

Google's Ambitious $15 Billion AI Hub Investment in Visakhapatnam

 India
3
Minister Kharge Faces Backlash Over Stand Against RSS in Schools

Minister Kharge Faces Backlash Over Stand Against RSS in Schools

 India
4
Sixty one Naxalites, including a senior cadre, surrender before police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district: Official.

Sixty one Naxalites, including a senior cadre, surrender before police in Ma...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025