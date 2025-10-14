Left Menu

Zubeen Garg's Untimely Demise: Controversy and Investigations

Prominent figures have declined an invite by Assam Police CID for updates on singer-composer Zubeen Garg's death in Singapore. Arrests have been made, yet skepticism persists among invitees who question the meeting's relevance. Calls for transparency and a foolproof chargesheet dominate discussions.

Prominent figures declined an invitation from Assam Police CID to discuss updates on the investigation into singer-composer Zubeen Garg's death in Singapore. The 52-year-old died while attending the 4th North East India Festival, and his death has led to various arrests, including close associates and organizers of the event.

CID Special DG Munna Prasad Gupta leads a 10-member team probing the case. Despite the police's efforts to provide updates, many invitees, including journalists and authors, opted out, citing the potential impact on the investigation's neutrality and the need for legal expertise instead of their presence.

Calls for a transparent and error-free chargesheet dominate the discourse. Among those attending the CID meeting is journalist Atanu Bhuyan, who shared his determination to seek clarity on Garg's tragic demise.

