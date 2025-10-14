Diwali Delights: Luxurious Getaways for a Festive Retreat
With Diwali offering a long weekend, travelers have the perfect chance to indulge in luxury getaways. From serene retreats in India to cultural adventures in Bhutan and beach resorts in Sri Lanka, experience unforgettable holidays. Discover a list of 10 handpicked resorts for your festive escape.
This year's Diwali, falling on a Monday and Tuesday, creates an extended weekend that beckons discerning travelers to indulge in extravagant getaways. Whether through tranquil escapes or cultured adventures, a selection of luxurious destinations awaits. Discover unique offerings from lavish retreats in India, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and beyond.
The Anantara Jewel Bagh in Jaipur, India marks its debut with opulent architecture inspired by Rajasthani palaces, providing a cultural immersion amidst Diwali festivities. Meanwhile, nestled in the Aravalli Hills, Ajabgarh's Amanbagh transforms into a garden oasis with Mughal-inspired elegance and traditional celebratory feasts under the glow of diyas.
Across borders, Amankora in Bhutan offers a deep dive into age-old rituals and cultural moments that accompany the festival. Sri Lanka presents both the Anantara Peace Haven Tangalle Resort and Amanwella, each promising serene retreats amid coconut palms and refined experiences. With India and its neighboring countries offering these exquisite holiday options, Diwali is no longer just a festival, but a journey of exploration and indulgence.
