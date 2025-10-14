Left Menu

Diwali Delights: Luxurious Getaways for a Festive Retreat

With Diwali offering a long weekend, travelers have the perfect chance to indulge in luxury getaways. From serene retreats in India to cultural adventures in Bhutan and beach resorts in Sri Lanka, experience unforgettable holidays. Discover a list of 10 handpicked resorts for your festive escape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-10-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 17:52 IST
Diwali Delights: Luxurious Getaways for a Festive Retreat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

This year's Diwali, falling on a Monday and Tuesday, creates an extended weekend that beckons discerning travelers to indulge in extravagant getaways. Whether through tranquil escapes or cultured adventures, a selection of luxurious destinations awaits. Discover unique offerings from lavish retreats in India, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and beyond.

The Anantara Jewel Bagh in Jaipur, India marks its debut with opulent architecture inspired by Rajasthani palaces, providing a cultural immersion amidst Diwali festivities. Meanwhile, nestled in the Aravalli Hills, Ajabgarh's Amanbagh transforms into a garden oasis with Mughal-inspired elegance and traditional celebratory feasts under the glow of diyas.

Across borders, Amankora in Bhutan offers a deep dive into age-old rituals and cultural moments that accompany the festival. Sri Lanka presents both the Anantara Peace Haven Tangalle Resort and Amanwella, each promising serene retreats amid coconut palms and refined experiences. With India and its neighboring countries offering these exquisite holiday options, Diwali is no longer just a festival, but a journey of exploration and indulgence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Sought in Haryana IPS Officer's Tragic Demise

Justice Sought in Haryana IPS Officer's Tragic Demise

 India
2
Wall Street Dips Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions

Wall Street Dips Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions

 Global
3
The Global Rise of Spinal Health Concerns: A Silent Epidemic

The Global Rise of Spinal Health Concerns: A Silent Epidemic

 India
4
Railway Enforces Platform Ticket Restrictions Amid Festive Rush

Railway Enforces Platform Ticket Restrictions Amid Festive Rush

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025