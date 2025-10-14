Sabarimala Scandal: Travancore Devaswom Board Denounces Allegations as 'Malicious Conspiracy'
The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) faces scrutiny over alleged irregularities at Sabarimala Temple. President P S Prasanth decries attempts to tarnish the board's reputation, asserting the need for punishing the guilty. An investigation is being monitored by the High Court while preparations for the pilgrimage season continue.
The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), overseeing 1,252 temples, is under fire due to alleged misconduct at Sabarimala Temple. President P S Prasanth has condemned attempts to damage the board's image while ensuring actions against wrongdoers.
The High Court supervises a probe into gold-plating allegations, and Prasanth urges patience until the report is ready. Meanwhile, TDB focuses on upcoming pilgrimage preparations.
High-profile suspensions have occurred, and officials, including suspects, face inquiries. The debate escalates into accusations of malice affecting thousands involved with temple administration.
