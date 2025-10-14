Sabarimala Scandal: Travancore Devaswom Board Denounces Allegations as 'Malicious Conspiracy'

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), overseeing 1,252 temples, is under fire due to alleged misconduct at Sabarimala Temple. President P S Prasanth has condemned attempts to damage the board's image while ensuring actions against wrongdoers.

The High Court supervises a probe into gold-plating allegations, and Prasanth urges patience until the report is ready. Meanwhile, TDB focuses on upcoming pilgrimage preparations.

High-profile suspensions have occurred, and officials, including suspects, face inquiries. The debate escalates into accusations of malice affecting thousands involved with temple administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)