Left Menu

Future-Ready Military: The Blueprint for India's Defence Transformation

CDS Gen Anil Chauhan's latest publication, 'Ready, Relevant and Resurgent II,' offers vital insights into developing India's military capabilities. The book addresses the strategic frameworks necessary for a future-ready force, focusing on multi-domain warfare and aligning with national security objectives. It emphasizes military integration, jointness, and self-reliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-10-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 20:26 IST
Future-Ready Military: The Blueprint for India's Defence Transformation
book
  • Country:
  • India

CDS Gen Anil Chauhan has released an insightful new book titled 'Ready, Relevant and Resurgent II: A Blueprint for the Transformation of India's Military'. The publication strengthens the strategic, doctrinal, and policy frameworks vital for developing military capabilities aligned with India's national security goals, according to officials.

The Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced the book's release at the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff. Covering themes of multi-domain warfare in cyber, space, and cognitive areas, the book aims to tackle India's defensive needs, particularly regarding its borders, the Indian Ocean Region, and the wider Indo-Pacific theatre.

As a pivotal resource for military strategists and defence planners, this volume forms part of an ongoing series to prepare India's military for 21st-century challenges. It advocates for jointness, integration, and self-reliance to secure national interests and foster a resilient and prosperous Bharat by 2047.

TRENDING

1
India and Mongolia Forge Stronger Diplomatic and Cultural Ties

India and Mongolia Forge Stronger Diplomatic and Cultural Ties

 India
2
Trump Displeased with Spain Over Defense Spending

Trump Displeased with Spain Over Defense Spending

 United States
3
Karnataka's Shakti Scheme Sets World Records

Karnataka's Shakti Scheme Sets World Records

 India
4
Aluminum Association Calls for Export Ban on Used Cans to China

Aluminum Association Calls for Export Ban on Used Cans to China

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025