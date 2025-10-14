Future-Ready Military: The Blueprint for India's Defence Transformation

CDS Gen Anil Chauhan has released an insightful new book titled 'Ready, Relevant and Resurgent II: A Blueprint for the Transformation of India's Military'. The publication strengthens the strategic, doctrinal, and policy frameworks vital for developing military capabilities aligned with India's national security goals, according to officials.

The Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced the book's release at the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff. Covering themes of multi-domain warfare in cyber, space, and cognitive areas, the book aims to tackle India's defensive needs, particularly regarding its borders, the Indian Ocean Region, and the wider Indo-Pacific theatre.

As a pivotal resource for military strategists and defence planners, this volume forms part of an ongoing series to prepare India's military for 21st-century challenges. It advocates for jointness, integration, and self-reliance to secure national interests and foster a resilient and prosperous Bharat by 2047.