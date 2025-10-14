Afghan Sikhs Seek Restoration of Gurdwaras in Taliban's Afghanistan

An Afghan Sikh and Hindu delegation residing in India engaged in talks with Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, seeking the restitution of historical religious sites.

In a meeting at the Afghan Embassy in New Delhi, the delegation appealed for the restoration and upkeep of gurdwaras and other religious shrines in Afghanistan.

The discussion highlighted the urgent need for the Taliban-led government to ensure maintenance and accessibility of these culturally significant sites.

