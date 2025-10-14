Left Menu

Tragic Navratri Ritual: A Celebration Turns Fatal

Sarita Niranjan Dhaka, 33, died after suffering severe burns during a Navratri ritual in Thane, India. Her scarf caught fire during a 'hawan' at her home, leading to a fatal accident. She was treated at a local hospital but succumbed to her injuries. An investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 14-10-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 22:57 IST
woman
  • Country:
  • India

Sarita Niranjan Dhaka, a 33-year-old resident of Dombivli in Thane district, died after suffering severe burns during a Navratri ritual. The incident occurred on September 30, during Ashtami celebrations, as she participated in a 'hawan' at her home.

The tragedy unfolded when her 'odhani' caught fire from the ritual flames, with the flames quickly spreading to her clothing. Despite her husband's efforts to douse the fire with water, Sarita sustained critical injuries and was hospitalized.

On October 13, Sarita succumbed to her injuries at a private hospital. The police have registered an Accidental Death Report and are conducting further investigations into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

