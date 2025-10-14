Left Menu

Karisma Kapoor's Children Challenge Father's Will in High-Stakes Court Showdown

The Delhi High Court continues to examine a civil case where Karisma Kapoor's children contest the validity of their late father Sunjay Kapur's Will, claiming forgery. The plaintiffs highlight inconsistencies, seeking a share in the estate. Legal arguments from both sides intensify as the revelation might deliver significant consequences.

14-10-2025
The Delhi High Court on Monday proceeded with a civil case involving Karisma Kapoor's children who are contesting the validity of the Will allegedly made by their late father, industrialist Sunjay Kapur. They allege that the Will is forged and seek a share of his personal assets.

Representing the plaintiffs, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani pointed out numerous inconsistencies, arguing that the document appeared fabricated. He focused on peculiarities like the use of feminine pronouns for Sunjay Kapur and the omission of crucial family members, casting doubt on its authenticity.

The debate has gained intensity with allegations of the Will being crafted on a laptop belonging to one Nitin Sharma. Calls for transparency in registration and family dynamic complexities heighten the stakes. Priya Kapur's counsel is set to present their arguments, countering claims with evidence of financial support for the children.

