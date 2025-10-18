Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2025 08:30 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 08:30 IST
Modi greets nation on Dhanteras
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the nation on Dhanteras, the festival that marks the beginning of Diwali celebrations.

''Many happy Dhanteras wishes to all my family members across the country. On this auspicious occasion, I wish everyone happiness, good fortune, and health," Modi said in a post in Hindi on X.

"May Lord Dhanvantari shower his bountiful blessings on everyone," the prime minister said.

Dhanvantari Trayodashi, commonly known as Dhanteras, is considered the first day of Diwali and celebrated on the 13th lunar day of the Krishna Paksha (waning period of the moon) of the Hindu calendar's Ashwin month.

Dhanteras is considered the most auspicious day in the Hindu calendar for buying items, ranging from precious metals like gold and silver to utensils.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

