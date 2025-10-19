Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Motor racing-Apple's US F1 deal offers both a big opportunity for growth

Apple's five-year deal for Formula One's U.S. broadcast rights, announced on Friday, gives both brands a major opportunity for growth in new directions and could ultimately lead to something bigger. The agreement, with Apple replacing Walt Disney's ESPN from 2026, will see Apple TV host all live action from grand prix weekends and has the potential to bring more people to Formula One through mobiles and apps.

Agreement reached to avert Broadway actors' strike, union says

Broadway actors have reached a tentative agreement to avert a strike that would shut down 32 stage productions as theater attendance approaches its peak season, according to their union. Actors' Equity, a union that represents more than 51,000 actors and stage managers, said it reached a tentative, three-year agreement with The Broadway League, the trade association that represents theater owners, producers and operators.

Stradivarius violin takes spotlight at Brussels concert

A 300-year-old Stradivari violin valued at around $16 million will take centre stage on Friday at a concert in Brussels performed by Armenian Sergey Khachatryan with the Belgian National Orchestra. The violin, renowned for its extraordinary tonal range and historical importance, was made around 1724 by Italian craftsman Antonio Stradivari in his hometown Cremona, and was recently bought by a benefactor of the philanthropic Stretton Society, which loans out exceptional instruments.

Sydney Sweeney brings boxer Christy Martin's battles to the big screen

American actress Sydney Sweeney transformed into former professional boxer Christy Martin for the biopic "Christy", which chronicles her life in and outside the ring. Directed and co-written by David Michod, the film tracks two decades of Martin's life. During that time, she stumbled into the sport and, by virtue of her raw talent, turned into one of the most successful female boxers of the 1990s.

Six Flags Entertainment adds Sachem Head executive to board

Six Flags Entertainment is adding an executive from activist hedge fund Sachem Head Capital Management to its board at a time the theme park operator is facing pressure from several investors to perform better. The company said on Friday that it appointed Sachem Head partner Jonathan Brudnick to the board, expanding the board size by one to 13. At the end of the year, when two directors retire, the board will have 11 members. He will also join the nominating and corporate governance committee.

