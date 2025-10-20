Illuminating Andhra Pradesh: Deepavali Celebrations Light Up the State
Andhra Pradesh celebrated Deepavali with much enthusiasm, marked by temple visits, home decorations, and firework displays. The festival symbolizes the victory of light over darkness. State leaders extended their greetings, highlighting cultural significance and community harmony. The festive week included various traditions, concluding with Bhai Dooj.
In Andhra Pradesh, Deepavali celebrations were marked by vibrant enthusiasm and community spirit. Worshippers visited temples, adorned homes with lights and flowers, and lit fireworks across the region, celebrating the festival of lights.
The streets shimmered with illumination and festive decor, as families dressed in new attire exchanged greetings and partook in traditional rituals. Markets saw a surge in activity, while clear skies allowed for outdoor festivities.
State dignitaries, including Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, offered messages highlighting the festival's themes of harmony and good's triumph over evil, as Deepavali festivities continued throughout the week.
