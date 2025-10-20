Left Menu

Assam Police Probe Mysterious Death of Singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore

Assam Police sent two senior officials to Singapore to investigate the mysterious death of singer Zubeen Garg. An SIT under the CID of Assam Police is investigating after over 60 FIRs were filed. The team will collaborate with Singaporean authorities, linking events to where Garg passed away.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 20-10-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 12:47 IST
Zubeen Garg
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to unravel the mystery surrounding the death of beloved singer Zubeen Garg, the Assam Police dispatched two high-ranking officials to Singapore on Monday. Their mission? To investigate the circumstances of Garg's unexpected demise last month in the island nation.

Heading up this crucial investigation is CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta, accompanied by Titabor Co-District SP Tarun Goel. They form part of a nine-member special investigation team (SIT) under the Assam Police's Criminal Investigation Department, which has been tasked with uncovering the truth after over 60 First Information Reports were filed across the state.

While specific details of their investigation remain under wraps, sources have revealed that the duo plans to visit the "place of occurrence" where Garg tragically took his last breath. The team is set to collaborate with their Singaporean counterparts to piece together the events leading up to Garg's untimely death, which occurred on September 19 while he was attending the North East India Festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

