Meghalaya Leaders' Beacon of Light: Diwali Messages for Peace and Unity
Meghalaya's Governor Vijayshankar and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma extended Diwali greetings to citizens, highlighting the festival's symbolism of light over darkness and the importance of unity. Both leaders emphasized kindness, harmony, and optimism, expressing hopes for renewed energy and communal bonds during this festive season.
Meghalaya's Governor Vijayshankar and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma delivered heartfelt Diwali greetings to the state's residents on Monday, emphasizing peace, prosperity, and happiness. They highlighted the festival's theme of light triumphing over darkness and the strengthening of familial and communal ties.
Vijayshankar's message underscored Diwali's significance in fostering unity and gratitude, portraying it as a celebration that overcomes negative forces. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sangma's statement encouraged reflection and hope, urging the community to embrace harmony and kindness during the festive period.
Both leaders expressed optimism that this year's festivities would rejuvenate the spirit of Meghalaya's people and reinforce lasting values of peace and brotherhood throughout the state.
