Controversy Erupts Over Cow Urine 'Purification' at Shaniwar Wada

Sachin Sawant of the Maharashtra Congress criticized the BJP for sprinkling cow urine at Shaniwar Wada in protest against Muslim women offering namaz there. Sawant defended the historical acceptance of religious diversity at the site and criticized the BJP's actions as regressive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-10-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 17:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a recent development, Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant condemned the BJP's actions of sprinkling cow urine at Shaniwar Wada in Pune. This act was part of a protest against Muslim women offering namaz at the historic site, leading to widespread disbelief and outrage.

Sawant highlighted the historical context of Shaniwar Wada, noting its inclusive past where diverse religious practices were once embraced. He pointed out that even during the Peshwa era, when tension might have been expected, there was no issue with such religious expressions.

The controversy erupted after a video showing Muslim women praying at the site went viral, prompting protests from Hindu groups. These groups, led by BJP's Rajya Sabha MP, Medha Kulkarni, performed a symbolic 'purification' by using cow urine, questioning the BJP's regressive approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

