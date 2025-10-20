Controversy Erupts Over Cow Urine 'Purification' at Shaniwar Wada
Sachin Sawant of the Maharashtra Congress criticized the BJP for sprinkling cow urine at Shaniwar Wada in protest against Muslim women offering namaz there. Sawant defended the historical acceptance of religious diversity at the site and criticized the BJP's actions as regressive.
- Country:
- India
In a recent development, Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant condemned the BJP's actions of sprinkling cow urine at Shaniwar Wada in Pune. This act was part of a protest against Muslim women offering namaz at the historic site, leading to widespread disbelief and outrage.
Sawant highlighted the historical context of Shaniwar Wada, noting its inclusive past where diverse religious practices were once embraced. He pointed out that even during the Peshwa era, when tension might have been expected, there was no issue with such religious expressions.
The controversy erupted after a video showing Muslim women praying at the site went viral, prompting protests from Hindu groups. These groups, led by BJP's Rajya Sabha MP, Medha Kulkarni, performed a symbolic 'purification' by using cow urine, questioning the BJP's regressive approach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shaniwar Wada
- Muslim women
- namaz
- protest
- cow urine
- purification
- BJP
- Congress
- Pune
- Sachin Sawant
ALSO READ
Kerala's Culture at Stake: Vijayan Takes on BJP and RSS
Allegations Fly as BJP Accuses Congress of Fundraising Corruption
Bihar Polls Stir Tensions as Key Figures Defect to BJP
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Refutes BJP's Allegations Amid Prior Permission Controversy
Goa Opposition Parties Eye Alliances Against BJP for 2027 Elections