Controversy Erupts Over Cow Urine 'Purification' at Shaniwar Wada

In a recent development, Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant condemned the BJP's actions of sprinkling cow urine at Shaniwar Wada in Pune. This act was part of a protest against Muslim women offering namaz at the historic site, leading to widespread disbelief and outrage.

Sawant highlighted the historical context of Shaniwar Wada, noting its inclusive past where diverse religious practices were once embraced. He pointed out that even during the Peshwa era, when tension might have been expected, there was no issue with such religious expressions.

The controversy erupted after a video showing Muslim women praying at the site went viral, prompting protests from Hindu groups. These groups, led by BJP's Rajya Sabha MP, Medha Kulkarni, performed a symbolic 'purification' by using cow urine, questioning the BJP's regressive approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)