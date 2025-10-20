Left Menu

Ancestors Honored with 'Paya Shraddha' at Jagannath Temple

Thousands of devotees gathered at Jagannath Temple in Puri to perform 'Paya Shraddha', a ritual honoring ancestors during Diwali. Rituals included lighting sacred sticks and chanting. To ensure safety, significant security measures were implemented across the city with extensive police deployment and traffic restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 20-10-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 19:25 IST
Ancestors Honored with 'Paya Shraddha' at Jagannath Temple
  • Country:
  • India

Thousands of devotees assembled at Puri's iconic Jagannath Temple this Monday to participate in 'Paya Shraddha,' a traditional ritual dedicated to honoring ancestors during the festival of Diwali.

The ceremony took place outside the temple's Lion's Gate, where devotees lit sacred 'Kaunria Kathis' and chanted phrases wishing peace to their ancestors.

Stringent security measures were put in place with a heavy police presence, including 28 platoons and multiple senior officers, to ensure a smooth and safe conduct of the event, complemented by traffic restrictions lasting from early morning to late evening.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kering's Strategic Shift: Luca de Meo's Bold Move with L'Oreal

Kering's Strategic Shift: Luca de Meo's Bold Move with L'Oreal

 Global
2
Third Gender Protest: A Call for Respect

Third Gender Protest: A Call for Respect

 India
3
Zelenskiy's Strategic European Tour: Strengthening Alliances Amidst Conflict

Zelenskiy's Strategic European Tour: Strengthening Alliances Amidst Conflict

 United Kingdom
4
Guilty Verdict in Prison Guard Murder Case Sparks Reaction

Guilty Verdict in Prison Guard Murder Case Sparks Reaction

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025