Ancestors Honored with 'Paya Shraddha' at Jagannath Temple

Thousands of devotees assembled at Puri's iconic Jagannath Temple this Monday to participate in 'Paya Shraddha,' a traditional ritual dedicated to honoring ancestors during the festival of Diwali.

The ceremony took place outside the temple's Lion's Gate, where devotees lit sacred 'Kaunria Kathis' and chanted phrases wishing peace to their ancestors.

Stringent security measures were put in place with a heavy police presence, including 28 platoons and multiple senior officers, to ensure a smooth and safe conduct of the event, complemented by traffic restrictions lasting from early morning to late evening.

(With inputs from agencies.)