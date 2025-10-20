Ancestors Honored with 'Paya Shraddha' at Jagannath Temple
Thousands of devotees gathered at Jagannath Temple in Puri to perform 'Paya Shraddha', a ritual honoring ancestors during Diwali. Rituals included lighting sacred sticks and chanting. To ensure safety, significant security measures were implemented across the city with extensive police deployment and traffic restrictions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 20-10-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 19:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Thousands of devotees assembled at Puri's iconic Jagannath Temple this Monday to participate in 'Paya Shraddha,' a traditional ritual dedicated to honoring ancestors during the festival of Diwali.
The ceremony took place outside the temple's Lion's Gate, where devotees lit sacred 'Kaunria Kathis' and chanted phrases wishing peace to their ancestors.
Stringent security measures were put in place with a heavy police presence, including 28 platoons and multiple senior officers, to ensure a smooth and safe conduct of the event, complemented by traffic restrictions lasting from early morning to late evening.
