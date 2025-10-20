Tihar: Illuminating Nepal with Unity and Tradition

Nepal commenced its vibrant Tihar, or Deepawali festival, a celebration illuminating homes and hearts across the nation. This five-day festival marks a blend of spiritual rituals and cultural customs, embracing unique symbols and traditions.

Each day holds special significance: from worshipping crows, dogs, and cows to celebrating Bhai Tika, where sisters and brothers reaffirm their bonds with blessings and gifts. Sneha's Care, an organization supporting stray dogs, marked the occasion by honoring 158 dogs under the leadership of Sneha Shrestha and Lalitpur's Mayor.

President Ramchandra Paudel and Prime Minister Sushila Karki issued messages urging national unity, peace, and prosperity. Tihar uniquely threads together the diverse ethnic and linguistic communities, embodying a spirit of goodwill and shared cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)