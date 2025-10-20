Pope Leo XIV Takes Historic Step with Clergy Abuse Survivors
Pope Leo XIV met with clergy abuse survivors and advocates, committing to maintain an open dialogue for a zero-tolerance policy against abuse in the Catholic Church. The meeting marked a significant step forward, with both sides seeking collaboration towards justice and healing for abuse victims worldwide.
Pope Leo XIV held a groundbreaking meeting with clergy abuse survivors and advocacy group Ending Clergy Abuse (ECA) on Monday. The pope agreed to continue a permanent dialogue to push for a universal zero-tolerance policy on sexual abuse within the Catholic Church.
The ECA seeks to expand the U.S. Church's strict policy against abuse globally, urging the removal of priests after a single offense. Currently, this policy is enforced solely in the United States, where it was implemented to restore trust after decades-long abuse cover-ups.
Survivors lauded the pope's openness, as he listened intently during the hour-long audience. Representatives from multiple countries attended, sharing their initiatives and urging action, particularly in regions like Africa, where cultural silence often masks abuse. The participants expressed hope and saw this as a historic step toward truth and reconciliation.
ALSO READ
Tech Outages: A Recap of Recent Disruptions
Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Colombia Recalls Ambassador from U.S.
Diplomatic Row: Colombia Recalls Ambassador Amid U.S. Tensions
Diplomatic Tensions Erupt: Colombia Recalls Ambassador Amidst Tariff Threats
INSTANT VIEW-China Q3 GDP growth slows to 4.8% y/y, in line with forecast