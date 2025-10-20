Pope Leo XIV Takes Historic Step with Clergy Abuse Survivors

Pope Leo XIV held a groundbreaking meeting with clergy abuse survivors and advocacy group Ending Clergy Abuse (ECA) on Monday. The pope agreed to continue a permanent dialogue to push for a universal zero-tolerance policy on sexual abuse within the Catholic Church.

The ECA seeks to expand the U.S. Church's strict policy against abuse globally, urging the removal of priests after a single offense. Currently, this policy is enforced solely in the United States, where it was implemented to restore trust after decades-long abuse cover-ups.

Survivors lauded the pope's openness, as he listened intently during the hour-long audience. Representatives from multiple countries attended, sharing their initiatives and urging action, particularly in regions like Africa, where cultural silence often masks abuse. The participants expressed hope and saw this as a historic step toward truth and reconciliation.