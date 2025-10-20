Left Menu

Pope Leo XIV Takes Historic Step with Clergy Abuse Survivors

Pope Leo XIV met with clergy abuse survivors and advocates, committing to maintain an open dialogue for a zero-tolerance policy against abuse in the Catholic Church. The meeting marked a significant step forward, with both sides seeking collaboration towards justice and healing for abuse victims worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 20-10-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 20:29 IST
Pope Leo XIV Takes Historic Step with Clergy Abuse Survivors
Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV held a groundbreaking meeting with clergy abuse survivors and advocacy group Ending Clergy Abuse (ECA) on Monday. The pope agreed to continue a permanent dialogue to push for a universal zero-tolerance policy on sexual abuse within the Catholic Church.

The ECA seeks to expand the U.S. Church's strict policy against abuse globally, urging the removal of priests after a single offense. Currently, this policy is enforced solely in the United States, where it was implemented to restore trust after decades-long abuse cover-ups.

Survivors lauded the pope's openness, as he listened intently during the hour-long audience. Representatives from multiple countries attended, sharing their initiatives and urging action, particularly in regions like Africa, where cultural silence often masks abuse. The participants expressed hope and saw this as a historic step toward truth and reconciliation.

TRENDING

1
Kering's Strategic Shift: Luca de Meo's Bold Move with L'Oreal

Kering's Strategic Shift: Luca de Meo's Bold Move with L'Oreal

 Global
2
Third Gender Protest: A Call for Respect

Third Gender Protest: A Call for Respect

 India
3
Zelenskiy's Strategic European Tour: Strengthening Alliances Amidst Conflict

Zelenskiy's Strategic European Tour: Strengthening Alliances Amidst Conflict

 United Kingdom
4
Guilty Verdict in Prison Guard Murder Case Sparks Reaction

Guilty Verdict in Prison Guard Murder Case Sparks Reaction

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025