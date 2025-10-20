Prime Minister Modi Celebrates Diwali with Vice President

During a festive exchange on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Vice President C P Radhakrishnan in celebration of Diwali. The meeting highlighted the camaraderie between the leaders as Indians across the nation embraced the festive season.

Prime Minister Modi, in a statement on the social media platform X, expressed his delight and wished Vice President Radhakrishnan a very happy Diwali. This gesture is part of Modi's tradition of strengthening relationships with key national figures during major festivals.

The display of unity between the country's top officials underscores a message of harmony during one of India's most significant festivals. It also serves as a reminder of the cultural fabric that connects leaders through shared traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)