Unity in Diversity: Pakistan's Solidarity with Hindu Community During Diwali

In a gesture of solidarity, top Pakistani leaders extended warm Diwali greetings to the Hindu community, reinforcing the nation's commitment to minority rights. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that Pakistan is a bastion of peace and tolerance, rejecting hatred, chaos, and terrorism.

During a Diwali ceremony at the Prime Minister's residence, Shehbaz Sharif lauded the contributions of minority communities, upholding Pakistan's founding ideals of equal rights. He stressed unity among Muslim and non-Muslim citizens, voicing support for security forces against terrorism.

The government highlighted policies for minority representation, including parliamentary seats, job quotas, and scholarships, alongside the National Commission for Minorities' Rights Bill. Leaders praised the Hindu community's role in education and commerce, reaffirming the vision of interfaith harmony and respect for all citizens.