Left Menu

Bright Celebrations: Diwali Brings Light Across America

Diwali, the festival of lights, saw widespread celebrations across the U.S., with prominent Indian-Americans and political figures extending greetings. Texas Governor Greg Abbott hosted a Diwali event, highlighting the vibrant presence and cultural contributions of the Indo-American community, underscoring the festival's significance as a symbol of hope and unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 20-10-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 23:15 IST
Bright Celebrations: Diwali Brings Light Across America
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Diwali, known as the festival of lights, was celebrated across the United States with numerous prominent Indian-Americans extending their greetings. Among them were FBI Director Kash Patel and Ohio Governor candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. Patel, marking a historic leadership at the FBI, shared his warm wishes to the community, underscoring Diwali's symbolism of good triumphing over evil.

In New York City, mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani also celebrated the occasion, highlighting the cultural richness brought by families lighting diyas. He described the city's glow, enhanced by community traditions and the triumph of hope over despair.

Meanwhile, in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott, along with key figures such as India's Consul General in Houston, led Diwali festivities at the Governor's Mansion. This annual celebration, only paused in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, showcased the state's inclusive spirit and the vibrant contributions of the Indo-American community.

TRENDING

1
Third Gender Protest: A Call for Respect

Third Gender Protest: A Call for Respect

 India
2
Zelenskiy's Strategic European Tour: Strengthening Alliances Amidst Conflict

Zelenskiy's Strategic European Tour: Strengthening Alliances Amidst Conflict

 United Kingdom
3
Guilty Verdict in Prison Guard Murder Case Sparks Reaction

Guilty Verdict in Prison Guard Murder Case Sparks Reaction

 United States
4
Fragile Ceasefire: Navigating Peace Amidst Uncertainty

Fragile Ceasefire: Navigating Peace Amidst Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025