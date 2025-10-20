Bright Celebrations: Diwali Brings Light Across America

Diwali, known as the festival of lights, was celebrated across the United States with numerous prominent Indian-Americans extending their greetings. Among them were FBI Director Kash Patel and Ohio Governor candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. Patel, marking a historic leadership at the FBI, shared his warm wishes to the community, underscoring Diwali's symbolism of good triumphing over evil.

In New York City, mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani also celebrated the occasion, highlighting the cultural richness brought by families lighting diyas. He described the city's glow, enhanced by community traditions and the triumph of hope over despair.

Meanwhile, in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott, along with key figures such as India's Consul General in Houston, led Diwali festivities at the Governor's Mansion. This annual celebration, only paused in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, showcased the state's inclusive spirit and the vibrant contributions of the Indo-American community.