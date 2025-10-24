Michael B Jordan in Talks for 'Miami Vice' Film

Hollywood actor Michael B Jordan, best known for his roles in 'Black Panther' and 'Creed', is reportedly in talks to play the iconic TV detective Ricardo Tubbs in an upcoming Universal film adaptation of 'Miami Vice'. According to Deadline, while no official confirmation has been made, Jordan has expressed interest in the project.

The film, tentatively set to begin production in 2026, will be directed by Joseph Kosinski, known for his work on 'Top Gun: Maverick'. Set to capture the opulence and corruption of 1980s Miami, the movie is written by Eric Warren Singer and Dan Gilroy, with a theatrical release date of August 6, 2027.

'Miami Vice' takes inspiration from its popular 1980s TV series, focusing on the gritty and glamorous lives of Miami detectives. Produced by the series' original creator Anthony Yerkovich and Michael Mann, the film aims to bring fresh life to these classic characters. Meanwhile, Jordan's recent success, 'Sinners', directed by Ryan Coogler, remains popular among audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)