Inflatable Resistance: How Humor and Costumes Challenge Power

In a unique display of protest art, activists across the United States are donning inflatable animal costumes to challenge Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations, adding humor to their demonstrations.

These costumed activists aim to disrupt narratives that label their protests as violent, drawing on a rich tradition of using humor to subvert and challenge power.

The strategy has garnered significant attention, as seen in viral videos and creative street art, proving that strategic silliness can be a powerful tool against narratives positioning them as threats.