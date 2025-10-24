Inflatable Resistance: How Humor and Costumes Challenge Power
Protesters in the US are using inflatable animal costumes in demonstrations against ICE operations, challenging the narrative of violent extremism. These humorous actions are part of a long history of using costume and humor to defy authority and highlight the absurdity of excessive police force.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 24-10-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 11:52 IST
- Country:
- Australia
In a unique display of protest art, activists across the United States are donning inflatable animal costumes to challenge Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations, adding humor to their demonstrations.
These costumed activists aim to disrupt narratives that label their protests as violent, drawing on a rich tradition of using humor to subvert and challenge power.
The strategy has garnered significant attention, as seen in viral videos and creative street art, proving that strategic silliness can be a powerful tool against narratives positioning them as threats.
Advertisement