Modi's Musical Call: Sharing Chhath festival Songs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on citizens to participate in the upcoming Chhath festival by sharing songs dedicated to this revered occasion. The Chhath festival, celebrated six days after Diwali, is in honor of the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, and holds significant cultural and religious importance.

In a message on social media platform X, Modi emphasized the festival's deep connection to nature and culture, urging devotees to unite in the spirit of devotion. He noted that preparations are already in full swing, particularly in Bihar.

Modi has requested individuals to send him songs related to Chhath Puja. He intends to disseminate these musical pieces to the wider public in the coming days, enhancing the festival's divine ambiance.