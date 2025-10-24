Left Menu

Reviving Ancient Echoes: Sambhal's Manokamana Temple Set to Shine

Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh announced a development project for Sambhal's Manokamana Temple. The initiative aims to enhance tourist facilities, preserving the rich history and mythology of the area. The project forms part of a broader conservation effort in the district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-10-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 21:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to boost tourism, Uttar Pradesh's Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh revealed plans to spotlight Sambhal's Manokamana Temple on the tourism map. The state aims to elevate the temple's identity by developing tourist facilities around it.

The Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation has embarked on a Rs 171 lakh project as part of the state's campaign to conserve ancient shrines and wells in Sambhal. The 141-year-old Manokamana Temple, rich in history and mythology, stands as the focal point of this effort.

Sambhal district, an area steeped in ancient and mythological significance, attracts a growing number of tourists annually. Singh noted that with continued development and preservation efforts, the region hopes to draw even more visitors by year's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

