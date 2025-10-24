Left Menu

Unveiling the Sharda Corridor: A Blend of Faith and Prosperity

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, inaugurated the first phase of the Rs 185.20 crore Sharda Corridor Project aimed at blending culture, faith, and development in Champawat's Tanakpur. The project will enhance religious tourism and local economy by upgrading Sharda River banks with modern infrastructure and preserving environmental balance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 24-10-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 23:02 IST
Unveiling the Sharda Corridor: A Blend of Faith and Prosperity
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, inaugurated the first phase of the Sharda Corridor Project in Tanakpur, Champawat district. With an investment of Rs 185.20 crore, the project aims to combine cultural heritage and sustainable development, transforming the region into a hub for religion, nature, and economic opportunities.

The Sharda Ghat Redevelopment Project, a key component of the initiative, seeks to make the riverbanks aesthetically pleasing and environmentally friendly. Facilities will include safe bathing areas, aarti sites, sanitation, and easy access roads. Modern technology featuring rainwater harvesting and flood-resistant structures will enhance visitor experience and support safety.

The development is expected to boost religious tourism, foster economic growth, and serve as a cultural symbol for the region. The government's commitment to public participation and environmental stewardship ensures the project's alignment with spiritual and modern values, promoting the Sharda Corridor as an example of integrated development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gulf Air Ordered to Compensate Former Tamil Nadu MLA Over Passport Surname Issue

Gulf Air Ordered to Compensate Former Tamil Nadu MLA Over Passport Surname I...

 India
2
Tragic Ambulance Accident Claims Two Lives in Madhya Pradesh

Tragic Ambulance Accident Claims Two Lives in Madhya Pradesh

 India
3
Meta and Reliance Join Forces in AI Venture

Meta and Reliance Join Forces in AI Venture

 India
4
India Triumphs Despite Renshaw's Heroics in ODI Showdown

India Triumphs Despite Renshaw's Heroics in ODI Showdown

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025