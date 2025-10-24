Unveiling the Sharda Corridor: A Blend of Faith and Prosperity

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, inaugurated the first phase of the Sharda Corridor Project in Tanakpur, Champawat district. With an investment of Rs 185.20 crore, the project aims to combine cultural heritage and sustainable development, transforming the region into a hub for religion, nature, and economic opportunities.

The Sharda Ghat Redevelopment Project, a key component of the initiative, seeks to make the riverbanks aesthetically pleasing and environmentally friendly. Facilities will include safe bathing areas, aarti sites, sanitation, and easy access roads. Modern technology featuring rainwater harvesting and flood-resistant structures will enhance visitor experience and support safety.

The development is expected to boost religious tourism, foster economic growth, and serve as a cultural symbol for the region. The government's commitment to public participation and environmental stewardship ensures the project's alignment with spiritual and modern values, promoting the Sharda Corridor as an example of integrated development.

