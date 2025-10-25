Farewell to Satish Shah: A Comic Legend's Journey in Bollywood

Veteran Bollywood actor Satish Shah, celebrated for his roles in films like "Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro" and TV show "Sarabhai vs Sarabhai," passed away on Saturday, his manager confirmed. The 74-year-old died from a suspected heart attack at his Bandra East home in the afternoon.

Ramesh Kadatala, Shah's long-time personal assistant, announced the news, highlighting the lack of final medical reports. Industry colleague Ashoke Pandit also validated his demise, lamenting the loss of a vivacious personality in the film sector. Born on June 25, 1951, Shah's contributions spanned numerous decades, characterized by his distinctive comedic timing.

After graduating from the Film and Television Institute of India, Shah initially took on minor roles. His breakthrough came in the cult classic "Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro." Over his career, he featured in numerous films and television series, leaving a significant impact on Indian entertainment. Shah was married to designer Madhu Shah.

(With inputs from agencies.)