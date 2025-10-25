The Reverse Swing: India-UK Relations Through Time
Veteran journalist Ashok Tandon's book 'The Reverse Swing: Colonialism to Cooperation' examines the evolution of India-UK relations post-1947 Independence. Covering key political shifts and economic collaborations, it particularly focuses on the recently concluded Free Trade Agreement, highlighting the transformation and growing cooperation between the two nations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 25-10-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 17:10 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
'The Reverse Swing: Colonialism to Cooperation' by Ashok Tandon, a veteran journalist, analyses India-UK relations since India's Independence in 1947, against the backdrop of recently-concluded Free Trade Agreement.
The book launch event, organized by the Indian Journalists' Association in the UK, featured panel discussions highlighting significant milestones in the bilateral ties over the decades.
Tandon's unique perspective from his tenure in India's Prime Minister's Office enriches the narrative, charting development from colonial tensions to contemporary economic collaborations.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ramaphosa urges SA–Vietnam industrial cooperation to shift from raw exports
India and Germany Forge Pathways for Enhanced Cooperation
Strengthening Ties: India-Bhutan Revitalize Border Security Cooperation
Ceasefire Success: U.S. Praises Israel's Cooperation
NZ, UK Deepen Strategic Cooperation in 2nd Annual Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue