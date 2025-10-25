The Reverse Swing: India-UK Relations Through Time

'The Reverse Swing: Colonialism to Cooperation' by Ashok Tandon, a veteran journalist, analyses India-UK relations since India's Independence in 1947, against the backdrop of recently-concluded Free Trade Agreement.

The book launch event, organized by the Indian Journalists' Association in the UK, featured panel discussions highlighting significant milestones in the bilateral ties over the decades.

Tandon's unique perspective from his tenure in India's Prime Minister's Office enriches the narrative, charting development from colonial tensions to contemporary economic collaborations.