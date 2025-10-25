Left Menu

The Reverse Swing: India-UK Relations Through Time

Veteran journalist Ashok Tandon's book 'The Reverse Swing: Colonialism to Cooperation' examines the evolution of India-UK relations post-1947 Independence. Covering key political shifts and economic collaborations, it particularly focuses on the recently concluded Free Trade Agreement, highlighting the transformation and growing cooperation between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 25-10-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 17:10 IST
The Reverse Swing: India-UK Relations Through Time
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

'The Reverse Swing: Colonialism to Cooperation' by Ashok Tandon, a veteran journalist, analyses India-UK relations since India's Independence in 1947, against the backdrop of recently-concluded Free Trade Agreement.

The book launch event, organized by the Indian Journalists' Association in the UK, featured panel discussions highlighting significant milestones in the bilateral ties over the decades.

Tandon's unique perspective from his tenure in India's Prime Minister's Office enriches the narrative, charting development from colonial tensions to contemporary economic collaborations.

TRENDING

1
IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critical Minerals Mission

IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critica...

 India
2
Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

 India
3
HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

 India
4
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Vision in Tamil Nadu

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Visi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI transforms solar energy management and storage

Digital transformation becomes engine of sustainable growth

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025