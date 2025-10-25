In a bid to construct a $300 million ballroom, President Donald Trump orchestrated the demolition of the White House's East Wing, sparking widespread outrage. Historians and preservationists decried the move as emblematic of his administration's tendency to bulldoze national norms and historic precedents.

At a donor event, Trump, drawing parallels to his real estate experience, expressed marvel at the opportunity to be remembered for this grand project. With backing from major corporations like Apple and Amazon, the ballroom will undeniably be a testament to his presidency, though critics argue it's a symbol of unchecked power.

Despite the outcry, Trump and his team have shrugged off criticisms, pointing to private funding as a testament to the project's merit. The venture, they argue, fits Trump's vision of leadership and transformation, albeit with minimal public engagement and oversight.

