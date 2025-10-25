Left Menu

Brajraj Utsav: A Celebration of Mathura's Cultural Grandeur

Brajraj Utsav in Mathura is an 11-day cultural celebration organized by the Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad. Featuring local and renowned artists, the event aims to preserve and promote Mathura's cultural heritage through dance dramas, bhajans, and performances, while offering free public access to attractions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 25-10-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 17:35 IST
The holy city of Mathura is preparing for a vibrant celebration as the Brajraj Utsav kicks off this Sunday. This 11-day cultural festival is organised by the Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad and will showcase remarkable performances from both local and renowned Indian artistes, including Hema Malini.

Announced by Shyam Bahadur Singh, the CEO of Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad, the event promises to be more grandiose than ever. The festival will host various cultural events each day, with morning competitions, afternoon folk art performances, and evening sessions featuring special guest appearances.

Emphasising the significance of cultural heritage preservation, vice chairman Shailja Kant Mishra described the festival as an opportunity to display Mathura's rich cultural diversity. Highlights include 'The Divine Krishna' dance drama, a Kavi Sammelan featuring poets from across India, and many other artistic presentations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

