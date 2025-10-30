Left Menu

Actress-Turned-Seer Mamta Kulkarni Clarifies Controversial Remarks

Mamta Kulkarni, a former actress and now a spiritual leader, faced backlash after claiming Dawood Ibrahim 'is not a terrorist'. She clarified she was referring to Vicky Goswami, acknowledging the misunderstanding. Kulkarni stressed her total detachment from past film connections, focusing solely on spiritual pursuits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 30-10-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 20:08 IST
Mamta Kulkarni
  • Country:
  • India

Mamta Kulkarni, the former actress who has embraced a spiritual path, sparked a social media storm with her controversial comments about notorious underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim. Kulkarni initially claimed Ibrahim was 'not a terrorist' and had no role in the Mumbai blasts, a statement that prompted widespread criticism.

Amid growing backlash, Kulkarni swiftly issued a clarification, stating her remarks were actually about Vicky Goswami, who has faced allegations of drug trafficking in the past. Addressing the media during her visit to Gorakhpur, Kulkarni insisted she has no ties with Dawood Ibrahim.

Expressing her disconnection from both the film industry and politics, Kulkarni highlighted her dedication to spirituality. She emphasized that her links to the Nath sect are spiritually driven, inspired by the revered Guru Gagan Giri Maharaj. Her visit to the Gorakhnath Temple marked a significant moment in her spiritual journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

