Actress-Turned-Seer Mamta Kulkarni Clarifies Controversial Remarks

Mamta Kulkarni, the former actress who has embraced a spiritual path, sparked a social media storm with her controversial comments about notorious underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim. Kulkarni initially claimed Ibrahim was 'not a terrorist' and had no role in the Mumbai blasts, a statement that prompted widespread criticism.

Amid growing backlash, Kulkarni swiftly issued a clarification, stating her remarks were actually about Vicky Goswami, who has faced allegations of drug trafficking in the past. Addressing the media during her visit to Gorakhpur, Kulkarni insisted she has no ties with Dawood Ibrahim.

Expressing her disconnection from both the film industry and politics, Kulkarni highlighted her dedication to spirituality. She emphasized that her links to the Nath sect are spiritually driven, inspired by the revered Guru Gagan Giri Maharaj. Her visit to the Gorakhnath Temple marked a significant moment in her spiritual journey.

