Star-Studded Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival 2025: A Tribute to Zubeen Garg

The Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival 2025 is gearing up to be a spectacular event, paying tribute to beloved singer Zubeen Garg while featuring an impressive lineup of international music stars. Key acts include Irish rock band The Script, R&B sensation Jason Derulo, Grammy-winning DJ Diplo, and many more.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced the festival scheduled for November 14-15 at the Polo Grounds, highlighting it as a grand celebration of music, art, and culture. This year's festival will showcase the rich diversity of the state, with a special musical tribute dedicated to Zubeen Garg.

In addition to star performances, the festival will host over 50,000 expected tourists, engage local artists, and feature various contests like Mr and Ms Cherry Blossom, cosplay, and arm wrestling. Awarded for its cultural excellence, the festival promises to transform Shillong into a vibrant tableau of pink and white blossoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)