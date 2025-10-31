A Tribute to Unity: Sardar Patel's 150th Birth Anniversary Celebration

A significant event marked the 150th birth anniversary of India's first home minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Held at Patel Chowk, New Delhi, the occasion saw his statue ceremonially anointed with water from 25 major rivers of India, symbolizing the country's unity and diversity.

The event, themed 'Jal Sangam se Jan Sangam – The Festival of Unity', was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, and other dignitaries. Participants included students, NSS volunteers, and teachers, who paid tribute to Patel's vision for a unified India.

A 'Unity March', led by Gupta, further emphasized Patel's ideals. The march proceeded from Patel Chowk to the National War Memorial, representing the spirit of national integrity and strength. This annual celebration, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, reaffirms Patel's legacy as a pivotal architect of independent India.