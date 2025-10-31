Left Menu

A Tribute to Unity: Sardar Patel's 150th Birth Anniversary Celebration

On Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary, his statue at Patel Chowk was anointed with water from 25 Indian rivers. Celebrated as 'Jal Sangam se Jan Sangam – The Festival of Unity', the event was attended by prominent officials and students, highlighting Patel's contributions to India's unity and strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 22:44 IST
A Tribute to Unity: Sardar Patel's 150th Birth Anniversary Celebration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant event marked the 150th birth anniversary of India's first home minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Held at Patel Chowk, New Delhi, the occasion saw his statue ceremonially anointed with water from 25 major rivers of India, symbolizing the country's unity and diversity.

The event, themed 'Jal Sangam se Jan Sangam – The Festival of Unity', was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, and other dignitaries. Participants included students, NSS volunteers, and teachers, who paid tribute to Patel's vision for a unified India.

A 'Unity March', led by Gupta, further emphasized Patel's ideals. The march proceeded from Patel Chowk to the National War Memorial, representing the spirit of national integrity and strength. This annual celebration, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, reaffirms Patel's legacy as a pivotal architect of independent India.

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025