Josh Brolin's Path to Stardom: Overcoming 350 Auditions

Hollywood actor Josh Brolin has opened up about the lengthy journey to his breakout role, revealing he faced 350 auditions before being cast in 'The Goonies'.

The 57-year-old star, best known for portraying Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and earning an Oscar nod for 'Milk', detailed his persistent efforts during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Brolin recalled the relentless audition circuit of the past, highlighting the dedication required to catch his big break. His upcoming film 'The Running Man', co-starring Glen Powell, will hit theaters on November 7 under the direction of Edgar Wright.

