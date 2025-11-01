Left Menu

Tragedy at Srikakulam: Temple Stampede Claims Lives

A stampede at the Kasibugga Venkateswara temple in Srikakulam district resulted in multiple deaths and injuries. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed anguish and urged prompt medical care for the injured. The exact toll is yet to be confirmed by authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srikakulam | Updated: 01-11-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 12:55 IST
Tragedy at Srikakulam: Temple Stampede Claims Lives
  • Country:
  • India

A stampede at the Kasibugga Venkateswara temple in Srikakulam district on Saturday resulted in a tragic loss of lives and several injuries.

Reacting to the situation, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his deep sorrow through a post on X, stating, "The stampede at Kasibugga Venkateswara temple anguished me deeply. It is heart-wrenching that devotees have died in this unfortunate event. I extend my deepest sympathies to the families of the victims."

The Chief Minister has directed officials to provide enhanced medical treatment for the injured and instructed local leaders to oversee the relief work. Authorities are yet to confirm the exact number of casualties and injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025