Tragedy at Srikakulam: Temple Stampede Claims Lives

A stampede at the Kasibugga Venkateswara temple in Srikakulam district on Saturday resulted in a tragic loss of lives and several injuries.

Reacting to the situation, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his deep sorrow through a post on X, stating, "The stampede at Kasibugga Venkateswara temple anguished me deeply. It is heart-wrenching that devotees have died in this unfortunate event. I extend my deepest sympathies to the families of the victims."

The Chief Minister has directed officials to provide enhanced medical treatment for the injured and instructed local leaders to oversee the relief work. Authorities are yet to confirm the exact number of casualties and injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)