Tragedy Strikes at Venkateswara Temple: 10 Dead in Stampede

A tragic stampede at the Venkateswara temple in Srikakulam district resulted in the death of 10 people and injuries to several others. The incident occurred during a mass gathering on an auspicious day, exacerbated by structural failure. Local authorities and officials are responding to the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srikakulam | Updated: 01-11-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 14:30 IST
Tragedy Strikes at Venkateswara Temple: 10 Dead in Stampede
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident at the Venkateswara temple in Srikakulam district, at least 10 people lost their lives and many were injured following a stampede. The event unfolded on Saturday at around 11:30 am when a railing collapsed amidst a large gathering.

Srikakulam District Collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar reported that seven individuals died on the spot, while three succumbed to injuries during treatment. The majority of the victims were women, with at least seven within the 35-40 age range, according to Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his condolences on social media, urging officials to ensure better care for the injured. He also called for enhanced monitoring of relief efforts at the site. The privately managed temple reportedly sees thousands of devotees each Saturday, with numbers swelling during significant religious occasions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

