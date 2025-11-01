Left Menu

Empowering Young Artists: The Motwani Jadeja Initiative

The Motwani Jadeja Young Artists Program is nurturing 75 talented children from under-resourced Indian communities. Through workshops, mentorship, and creative platforms, the initiative, supported by the Motwani Jadeja Foundation and Slam Out Loud, aims to develop their artistic talents into career paths by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 14:38 IST
Empowering Young Artists: The Motwani Jadeja Initiative
  • Country:
  • India

A groundbreaking initiative is underway to nurture the artistic talents of 75 children across Delhi, Bangalore, Maharashtra, and Punjab. The Motwani Jadeja Young Artists Program, supported by Slam Out Loud and the Motwani Jadeja Foundation, will offer structured workshops, field visits, and mentorship sessions.

This Delhi-based non-profit initiative aims to systematically support exceptionally talented children in India's under-resourced communities, running until July 2026. The program will offer these children platforms to showcase their work and develop creative portfolios.

The initiative's success will be assessed through performances and creative projects. Asha Jadeja Motwani, founder of the Motwani Jadeja Foundation, expressed hopes that young participants will become leaders using creativity to transform their lives and communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025