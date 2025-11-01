Empowering Young Artists: The Motwani Jadeja Initiative
The Motwani Jadeja Young Artists Program is nurturing 75 talented children from under-resourced Indian communities. Through workshops, mentorship, and creative platforms, the initiative, supported by the Motwani Jadeja Foundation and Slam Out Loud, aims to develop their artistic talents into career paths by 2026.
- Country:
- India
A groundbreaking initiative is underway to nurture the artistic talents of 75 children across Delhi, Bangalore, Maharashtra, and Punjab. The Motwani Jadeja Young Artists Program, supported by Slam Out Loud and the Motwani Jadeja Foundation, will offer structured workshops, field visits, and mentorship sessions.
This Delhi-based non-profit initiative aims to systematically support exceptionally talented children in India's under-resourced communities, running until July 2026. The program will offer these children platforms to showcase their work and develop creative portfolios.
The initiative's success will be assessed through performances and creative projects. Asha Jadeja Motwani, founder of the Motwani Jadeja Foundation, expressed hopes that young participants will become leaders using creativity to transform their lives and communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
