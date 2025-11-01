Left Menu

Indian Women's Cricket Team Poised for Historic World Cup Win

The Indian women's cricket team is set to make history in the Women's ODI World Cup final against South Africa. The BCCI plans to reward them with a substantial cash bonus, aligning with the equal pay policy if they win. The prize could match awards given to the men's team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 15:21 IST
The Indian women's cricket team stands on the brink of creating history as they prepare to face South Africa in the Women's ODI World Cup final. The looming match in Navi Mumbai has drawn focus not only for its sporting importance but also for the significant financial reward at stake. The BCCI has committed to honoring the team with a significant cash bonus if they secure victory.

The move aligns with the organization's 'equal pay' stance, championed by former BCCI secretary and current ICC chairman Jay Shah. It is reported that the board is considering an unprecedented reward, matching the Rs 125 crore given to the men's team after their T20 World Cup triumph in the Americas last year.

A BCCI official, speaking anonymously to PTI, emphasized the board's dedication to gender equality in sports compensation. The official mentioned, however, that a formal announcement of the reward would only follow a win. Notably, after their narrow loss to England in the 2017 World Cup final, the players received Rs 50 lakh each, with support staff also receiving significant bonuses. This year's potential reward symbolizes a substantial increase and commitment to gender parity in cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

