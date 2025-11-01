Left Menu

Haryana at 60: A Legacy of Progress and Growth

Haryana, celebrating its 60th foundation day, has made remarkable strides in healthcare, education, and industrial development. Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh praised its progress under state leadership while highlighting its achievements in infrastructure and social welfare. The state is recognized for its contribution to India's GDP despite its small size.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-11-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 22:11 IST
Haryana at 60: A Legacy of Progress and Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana marked its 60th foundation day with accolades from Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh for its achievements in healthcare, education, industrial development, and law and order. The celebrations, held in Panchkula, underscored the state's commitment to inclusive growth, adhering to the 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' principle.

The Governor, joined by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, inaugurated a cultural exhibition showcasing Haryana's rich heritage. Ghosh emphasized that the state has consistently achieved developmental milestones since its formation in 1966, thanks to the entrepreneurial drive of its residents.

Significant economic progress was highlighted, with Haryana contributing 3.6% to the national GDP despite its small geographical size. The state boasts the highest per capita income among large states and has seen export growth from Rs 4.5 crore in 1966 to over Rs 2.75 lakh crore. Initiatives for women, the underprivileged, and infrastructure have set standards for the nation, championing equality and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025