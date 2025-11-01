Haryana at 60: A Legacy of Progress and Growth
Haryana, celebrating its 60th foundation day, has made remarkable strides in healthcare, education, and industrial development. Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh praised its progress under state leadership while highlighting its achievements in infrastructure and social welfare. The state is recognized for its contribution to India's GDP despite its small size.
Haryana marked its 60th foundation day with accolades from Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh for its achievements in healthcare, education, industrial development, and law and order. The celebrations, held in Panchkula, underscored the state's commitment to inclusive growth, adhering to the 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' principle.
The Governor, joined by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, inaugurated a cultural exhibition showcasing Haryana's rich heritage. Ghosh emphasized that the state has consistently achieved developmental milestones since its formation in 1966, thanks to the entrepreneurial drive of its residents.
Significant economic progress was highlighted, with Haryana contributing 3.6% to the national GDP despite its small geographical size. The state boasts the highest per capita income among large states and has seen export growth from Rs 4.5 crore in 1966 to over Rs 2.75 lakh crore. Initiatives for women, the underprivileged, and infrastructure have set standards for the nation, championing equality and growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
