Running Back to Normalcy: Kashmir Marathon 2025
The Kashmir Marathon 2025 was inaugurated by J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, with 1500 participants. Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty lauds the event's impact on tourism and film industry revival in Kashmir. Government officials and international athletes participated, symbolizing the region's return to stability.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah officially commenced the Kashmir Marathon 2025 in Srinagar, witnessing participation from 1500 athletes, including many from overseas. The event, also attended by Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, highlighted the spirit of resilience and fitness across the region.
Chief Minister Abdullah shared his own marathon experience and praised all participants. The marathon, with its substantial international and national athlete turnout, is seen as a significant boost to the region's tourism and normalization following past disturbances.
Suniel Shetty expressed optimism regarding Kashmir's return to peace, noting rising tourist activities and a resurgence of Bollywood film projects in the area. Local politicians and officials, including Inspector General of Police V K Birdi, also participated, underscoring community support for the event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
