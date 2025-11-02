Left Menu

Cultural Heritage Under Siege: Orsini Deportation Sparks Outrage

The deportation of UK-based Hindi scholar Francesca Orsini from Delhi airport has sparked a heated discussion. Shashi Tharoor criticizes India's handling of foreign scholars, urging the country to be more open-minded. The incident has highlighted concerns over the Modi government's stance towards academic freedom.

The recent deportation of London-based Hindi scholar Francesca Orsini from Delhi airport has sparked significant controversy. Prominent Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has voiced concerns, urging official India to adopt a more open-minded and generous approach towards foreign scholars.

Tharoor argues that India's current visa enforcement approach could damage the country's international reputation more than any critical academic article ever could. He supported former BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta's view that while visa regulations must be followed, assessing a scholar's work should not be the state's responsibility.

Historians and scholars, including Ramachandra Guha, have condemned Orsini's deportation, describing it as indicative of a government lacking confidence. The incident has raised questions regarding India's treatment of academic professionals and its implications for cultural discourse.

