Farewell to Pankaj Tripathi's Matriarch: Hemwanti Devi Passes Away at 89

Actor Pankaj Tripathi's mother, Hemwanti Devi, passed away at 89 in Belsand, Gopalganj, Bihar. The actor was by her side during her last moments. Her last rites took place on Saturday with family present.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 20:05 IST
In a moment of loss, actor Pankaj Tripathi bids farewell to his mother, Hemwanti Devi, who passed away at 89.

She breathed her last on Friday at the family's hometown in Belsand, Gopalganj, Bihar. Tripathi was present in her final moments, the family announced in a heartfelt statement.

The solemn occasion saw the family gathered for Hemwanti Devi's last rites on Saturday at Belsand village. The bereaved family expressed their deep sorrow over the departure of their beloved matriarch, who is remembered fondly.

