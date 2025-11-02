Nepal's Path to Recovery: Navigating Political Surgery and Generational Shifts
At the Himalayan Echoes festival, Sujeev Shakya likened Nepal's socio-political changes to major surgery. He cited a youth-led uprising for new leadership, marking a significant generational disconnect. Shakya emphasized tackling corruption and governance, underlining Nepal's evolving cultural landscape amidst its dynamic relations with India and China.
Nepali writer and economist Sujeev Shakya compared Nepal's ongoing socio-political transformation to a 'major surgery', indicating that the nation is in recovery. Speaking at the Himalayan Echoes literature and arts festival, Shakya highlighted the current period as a deep transition after years of political immobility and youth discontent.
Shakya's recent book, 'Nepal 2043: The Road to Prosperity', debuted two weeks before the 'Gen-Z' uprising that ousted Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and installed Sushila Karki as Nepal's first female Prime Minister. Shakya pointed out the stark generational divide, with only 3% of older men in control over a youthful population mostly under 40.
He remains optimistic about forthcoming elections, hoping for a government intent on addressing corruption. Shakya also stressed the importance of enhanced relations with India and acknowledged Nepal's cultural shifts from Bollywood to K-pop and the burgeoning interest in global cuisines.
