Nepal's Path to Recovery: Navigating Political Surgery and Generational Shifts

Nepali writer and economist Sujeev Shakya compared Nepal's ongoing socio-political transformation to a 'major surgery', indicating that the nation is in recovery. Speaking at the Himalayan Echoes literature and arts festival, Shakya highlighted the current period as a deep transition after years of political immobility and youth discontent.

Shakya's recent book, 'Nepal 2043: The Road to Prosperity', debuted two weeks before the 'Gen-Z' uprising that ousted Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and installed Sushila Karki as Nepal's first female Prime Minister. Shakya pointed out the stark generational divide, with only 3% of older men in control over a youthful population mostly under 40.

He remains optimistic about forthcoming elections, hoping for a government intent on addressing corruption. Shakya also stressed the importance of enhanced relations with India and acknowledged Nepal's cultural shifts from Bollywood to K-pop and the burgeoning interest in global cuisines.

