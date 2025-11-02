Left Menu

Nepal's Path to Recovery: Navigating Political Surgery and Generational Shifts

At the Himalayan Echoes festival, Sujeev Shakya likened Nepal's socio-political changes to major surgery. He cited a youth-led uprising for new leadership, marking a significant generational disconnect. Shakya emphasized tackling corruption and governance, underlining Nepal's evolving cultural landscape amidst its dynamic relations with India and China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 02-11-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 20:39 IST
Nepal's Path to Recovery: Navigating Political Surgery and Generational Shifts
  • Country:
  • India

Nepali writer and economist Sujeev Shakya compared Nepal's ongoing socio-political transformation to a 'major surgery', indicating that the nation is in recovery. Speaking at the Himalayan Echoes literature and arts festival, Shakya highlighted the current period as a deep transition after years of political immobility and youth discontent.

Shakya's recent book, 'Nepal 2043: The Road to Prosperity', debuted two weeks before the 'Gen-Z' uprising that ousted Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and installed Sushila Karki as Nepal's first female Prime Minister. Shakya pointed out the stark generational divide, with only 3% of older men in control over a youthful population mostly under 40.

He remains optimistic about forthcoming elections, hoping for a government intent on addressing corruption. Shakya also stressed the importance of enhanced relations with India and acknowledged Nepal's cultural shifts from Bollywood to K-pop and the burgeoning interest in global cuisines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025