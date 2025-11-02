Left Menu

Modi's Divine Visit to Patna Sahib: A Tribute to Guru Gobind Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Patna Sahib gurdwara, a significant Sikh shrine, where he prayed and viewed sacred relics associated with Guru Gobind Singh. The visit, which followed his election rally, highlighted the inspirational teachings of the Sikh Gurus and Modi's call for continued remembrance of past atrocities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the revered Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib gurdwara, marking a significant spiritual journey. The visit featured Modi adorned in an orange turban, accompanied by Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Bihar Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav, offering prayers and engaging with devotees.

Highlighting the Gurdwara's deep association with Guru Gobind Singh, Modi termed the experience "divine" on his social media post. He paid homage to the 'Jore Sahib', significant relics of Guru Gobind Singh and Mata Sahib Kaur, which had been ceremonially brought to Patna from Delhi.

Elaborate security ensured the Prime Minister's smooth visit, which occurred after Modi's impactful political rally in Arrah. Reflecting on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Modi criticized Congress while urging people to draw inspiration from the Sikh Guru's teachings of justice and courage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

