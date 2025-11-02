Anuparna Roy's Venice Triumph Sparks Indie Film Revolution

In a momentous achievement, filmmaker Anuparna Roy has spoken about the transformative impact of winning the Best Director award at Venice Film Festival's Orizzonti Competition for her film 'Songs of Forgotten Trees'. Describing the accolade as 'life-changing', she highlighted its profound effect on her career trajectory.

During an interview with ANI, Roy detailed the newfound opportunities the win has brought, particularly in terms of industry perception and increased accessibility to producers. 'I am living every bit of it,' she stated, emphasizing how winning has made it easier to pitch new projects and brought unprecedented access for her as an indie filmmaker.

Despite facing initial challenges getting producers on board due to the film's non-commercial nature, Roy has thrived. She encourages fellow indie filmmakers in India to pursue their projects with 'will', 'intention', and 'passion', believing these qualities are critical for success. Her triumph at Venice marks a significant recognition of Indian independent cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)