Jain Monk's Hunger Strike: A Peaceful Protest for Pigeons
Jain monk Nileshchandra Vijay commenced an indefinite fast at Mumbai's Azad Maidan. He protests the closure of Dadar Kabutarkhana, urging the BMC to reconsider their decision. Despite alternate arrangements for feeding pigeons, Nileshchandra seeks the reopening of the traditional site, citing cultural significance.
Jain monk Nileshchandra Vijay has launched a hunger strike at Mumbai's Azad Maidan to protest against the municipal decision to close Dadar Kabutarkhana, a pigeon feeding site with cultural significance. The monk's protest underscores the ongoing tension between municipal regulations and community traditions.
Nileshchandra's protest challenges the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's recent decision to allow controlled pigeon feeding at alternate locations. These new sites, scattered across the city, have not satisfied the monk, who demands the reopening of the original site, arguing that it's essential for the preservation of tradition and local wildlife.
The protest follows the closure of Dadar Kabutarkhana due to health concerns cited by some residents. The BMC's response, focusing on safety and urban welfare, clashes with religious and cultural values, highlighting a broader debate on civic management versus traditional practices.
